Nigeria records 162 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 54, 905

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 162 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

According to the health agency, Nigeria has, till date, recorded 54,905 cases of the virus, with 42,922 cases discharged and 1,054 deaths in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 162 cases reported on Saturday were from 15 states, led by Lagos with 53 and followed by Gombe with 21 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1).