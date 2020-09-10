Nigeria records single-day drop in COVID-19 infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases crashed to 176 on Wednesday from the 296 cases recorded the previous day.

The nation’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases is put at 55,632, with 43,610 survivors discharged and 1,070 deaths.

The rise in figures on Tuesday was as a result of spike in infection in Plateau, which raked in 183 cases, but the state recorded a sharp drop to 26 new cases on Wednesday.

Nigeria has been recording sharp decline in Coronavirus infections, but experts attributed this to low testing.

So far, Nigeria has carried out 430,712 tests, a far cry from the two million projected target.

However, FCT leads to pack on Wednesday with 40 new cases, Lagos, 34 cases, Plateau, 26 cases, Enugu, 14 cases while Delta and Ogun have 12 cases each.

See full figures below

FCT-40
Lagos-34
Plateau-26
Enugu-14
Delta-12
Ogun-12
Ondo-9
Oyo-8
Ekiti-6
Ebonyi-4
Adamawa-2
Nasarawa-2
Kwara-2
Rivers-2
Edo-1
Osun-1
Bauchi-1

55,632 confirmed
43,610 discharged
1,070 deaths

