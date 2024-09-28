The entertainment industry, and indeed the country, has been gripped by the intriguing allegation that controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, resided in an apartment while he was supposed to be serving a six-month sentence at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Apapa, Lagos.

Early in the week, a controversial social media personality, Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, had released a recorded voice call between Bobrisky and another man. In the call, Bobrisky had alleged that he was in an apartment, and that popular rapper, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, was trying to help him secure a presidential pardon.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Okuneye in April on six counts of money laundering and Naira mutilation.

He had sprayed money at the premiere of ‘Ajakaju’, a movie by actress and producer, Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall, in Lekki. At that same event, he was declared the ‘best dressed female’.

During his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Abimbola Awogboro sentenced Okuneye to six months in prison for Naira abuse, without the option of a fine, to serve as a deterrent to others who mutilate the Naira.

Okuneye began his jail term on March 24 and resurfaced in public on August 5.

During the week, VDM stated that Falz and his father, Femi Falana (SAN) had a case to answer for allegedly trying to secure the pardon for Bobrisky.

In the audio, a voice that was said to be Bobrisky’s was heard telling the other person on the call how the EFCC collected N15m from him to drop the money laundering charge in the case built against him. He also stated that he was taken to an apartment close to the prison where she stayed hidden for six months.

The voice said, “On my way to prison, my godfather called and assured me I wouldn’t enter prison. He told me not to worry and said he would arrange an apartment near the prison and speak to the Comptroller General of Prisons in Abuja.

“After they spoke, I was taken back and brought to an apartment where I was told not to come out until I finished my sentence. They informed the guy at the apartment that their boss instructed them to keep me there and not to let me leave.”

Immediately after his return to social media, many had voiced the opinion thar Bobrisky looked too good for someone that was supposed to have been jail for months.

To celebrate his freedom, he had even thrown a party, shortly after which he made a post on Instagram about how top celebrities had contributed a total of N18.7m to him. He listed names such as Eniola Ajao (N6m), Funke Akindele and Tiwa Savage (N2.5m each), Tonto Dikeh and Moyo Lawal (N1m each), among others.

Falz, in a statement released by his father’s chambers, which represents him, responded to VDM’s allegations. He confirmed in the statement that Bobrisky reached out to him on May 4 to ask for N3m to secure a VIP space in the prison, but he denied giving any form of assistance to him.

The ‘This is Nigeria’ rapper also issued a 24-hour ultimatum to VDM to retract and apologise for the alleged defamatory statements made against him.

In the letter signed by his legal counsel, Taiwo Olawanle, Falz demanded the withdrawal and retraction of the defamatory statements published on September 25, 2024, on VeryDarkMan’s Instagram page. Falz said VDM risked a lawsuit, including potential monetary damages if he failed to apologise within the said timeframe.

The letter read in part, “The direct meaning, imputation, purport, and innuendo of the false, misleading and defamatory statement is that our client, Mr Folarin Falana (aka Falz), conspired with Bobrisky to pervert the cause of justice for financial gains, participated in a corrupt scheme, and is deceitful in his activism.

“We, therefore, demand an immediate retraction of the offensive and derogatory publication as well as an apology prominently published on all the platforms to which you have disseminated it.”

The EFCC also ordered an investigation into the bribery allegations and invited VeryDarkMan and Bobrisky to assist in the investigation.

However, VDM maintained that he did not defame Falz. In another video he posted on social media, he alleged that the rapper called him on the phone, and tried to bait him on record. He said Falz should be suing Bobrisky (who made the claim) and not him. He insisted that he had nothing to apologise for and added that they would meet in court.

VDM’s legal representative, Deji Adeyanju, stated that VDM has been on the move from one place to another as he cannot go home due to the series of threats he had been receiving since the controversy started.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, he said, “He is moving from one place to the other, he cannot go home because of the series of threats he has been receiving but we are optimistic that he will be fine.”

Reacting to Falz’s ultimatum, Adeyanju said, “I am optimistic that learned silk (Falana SAN) would not press on the matter although VDM believes that he has not made any defamatory remarks against him. Falana is my mentor and the plan is not to go head to head with him in court. VDM has written to him and we have expressed how much we revere him. VDM is our client who we have been working for pro bono on several issues including the attempt to criminalise free speech where he has expressed himself against certain people who feel uncomfortable with his advocacy and similar issues.”

On if VDM had further proof to back up some of the things he said, Adeyanju opined, “He is not an investigator and that is why the relevant authorities have said that they will investigate so let’s wait and see.

“The cross dresser is a flippant person who has spoken to so many people and VDM has those recordings. The people he made those calls to are alive, so investigations will be done. We shouldn’t be in a hurry to go ahead with the investigations. The prison has even suspended some people already, so let’s wait for the outcome of the investigation.”

The House of Representatives stated that they will begin an investigation into the bribery allegations levelled against the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service. Their resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State, Patrick Umoh.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had earlier ordered a thorough investigation into the allegations. In a statement signed by his media aide, Alao Babatunde, the interior minister ordered an immediate probe, stressing that no form of indiscipline would be condoned under his watch.

In a swift reaction, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board suspended two officers at the Kirikiri Medium Custodial Centre in Lagos. The officers were suspended following Otse’s in which Okuneye claimed that after his conviction and sentencing for abuse of the naira notes in April, his godfather, in collaboration with the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, arranged for him to serve his six-month sentence in a private apartment.

A memo signed by the secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, stated that the suspension was to allow for proper investigation into the allegations against them while assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded.

Amidst the controversies, Okuneye has reacted in different ways, which had led to some X users describing his behaviour in the last few days as ‘mood swings’.

Shortly after the scandal broke out, he had written on Instagram, “My attention has been drawn to a fake voice recording circulating on the Internet that I paid EFCC N15m and that I was never in prison. I didn’t pay EFCC any money. I served my term in full and came out.

“I have never thought about suicide, but now, it is coming to my head seeing what human beings are doing to their fellow human, just in the name of bringing them down by force or because you don’t like them,” he wrote.

He then went on to delete all the pictures on his Instagram page.

However, some days later, he adopted a more defiant tone. He wrote, “Please, everyone calling to tell me the danger I am in and the plans against me should hold it now…I don’t want any threat any more. I was scared because of the story that EFCC will detain me again and I will be sentenced to prison (the) second time.

“God will vindicate me and for those that want to frame me up, they will be exposed by the law. I am ready for any investigation but not in the same EFCC office where I was detained. And, any investigation should be free, no intimidation. I demand an independent and open investigation for the world to see.

“You cannot bury me because of my social media lifestyle. Anybody can alter any audio and put it out. Best of luck. Anyone who published any audio should take responsibility for it. The fact remains that I did not publish any audio, and nothing can change that. I will meet you guys in any court this time around if you have any case against me.”

Netizens have been accosting another cross dresser, James Brown, over his trip to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre where he had claimed to visit Bobrisky. On June 7, Brown took to Instagram to share photos of a visit to Kirikiri and added the caption, “I went to Kirikiri prison to visit Bobrisky to know if she’s alright.”

Meanwhile, a post by Instablog9ja claimed that according to a source, James did not visit Bobrisky. He allegedly visited an incarcerated singer named Vindicate, with whom he collaborated on a song.

In efforts to verify the claims, Saturday Beats reached out to Brown but he requested for a call back the following morning. In a follow-up call the next morning, James Brown picked up the call but did not say a single word. He then refused to pick up subsequent calls.

Our correspondent also reached out to his sister, Gracious, who was with him during the visit but she requested that a message should be sent to her Instagram account, stating that her manager would take it up from there. – Punch.