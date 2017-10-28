Nigerian buys G-Wagon for South African to apologise for impregnating wife

A Nigerian man simply identified as John bought a Mercedes-Benz G-class for a South African man to apologise after impregnating his wife.

Daily Live, a South-African news website, quoted John as saying that the husband of his pregnant girlfriend immediately forgave him on receiving the car.

“I know what I did is wrong but I feel better he has accepted my gift. He accepted that his wife, my girlfriend, is pregnant and will soon give birth to my son. He was angry at first but when I presented the car to him his anger vanished,” John explained.

Another South African woman close to the family of the pregnant wife could not hold back her disappointment and anger toward the man as she claimed that Nigerian men would never take South-African men seriously after hearing this.

She said, “Nigerian men will never take our men seriously. What kind of a man accepts a gift from a man who impregnated his wife? He will impregnate her again and buy the stupid husband another car. I am so disappointed.”

When contacted, the husband who didn’t want to be named said, “it is wrong to say I am stupid. The point of the matter is we cannot reverse what happened. We sat down as men and sorted the issue. The Bible says we must forgive and forget. I have always dreamed of driving a G-wagon. Christmas came early for me and my family.

“The baby will be born and I’ll take care of him as my own. If the father wants to take him to Nigeria I wouldn’t mind. I will give my wife the support she needs always.

“That is what marriage is all about. I love my wife and will not leave her because of a mere pregnancy.