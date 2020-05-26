Nigeria’s richest woman reveals key to success

Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunso Alakija has revealed crucial tip for those who want to succeed in life.

She said dreaming big is the key to success in life by any aspiring entrepreneurs or individuals.

According to her, there is no overnight success, but that one has to work towards certain goals in life.

Alakija added that there is nothing seen that was not imagined.

“Dream big. There is nothing seen that wasn’t imagined. There’s no overnight success.

“You have to start by dreaming big and working towards your goal. Have a lovely day,” she tweeted.

 

