Sterling Bank moves to lift Cynthia Morgan

Sterling Bank has offered to help popular Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan get back on her feet again.



The singer had been out of the music scene for sometime after a contract crisis with her music label and worse of all, an illness that consumed all her savings.

In the latest Instagram Live chat with Sandra, she spoke about her illness, which was not drug related.

She spoke on why she relocated to Benin to recuperate and save costs and how she fell into depression after she found her resources drained.

Now Sandra Ogbebor who interviewed her is marshalling efforts to relaunch Cynthia’s music career.

Sandra has launched a GoFundMe campaign for Cynthia. The target is $150,000.

However, Sterling Bank on Monday said it would like to work with Morgan, saying it had been following her story and believed there is bright future for her,

“Hey Cynthia Morgan, we have followed your story and believe there is a bright future ahead of you. We would like to work with you on our ONE BANK campaign. Please get in touch by DM,” the bank tweeted.