All eyes are on the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, South Africa, on Friday as the Super Eagles lock horns with the Crocodiles of Lesotho in what promises to be a last-chance match for Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles were almost certain to miss out on consecutive World Cup finals after their September 1-1 draw against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

However, they were handed a lifeline when South Africa were docked points for fielding an ineligible player, narrowing the gap at the top of Group C.

The ruling left Nigeria three points adrift of Benin and South Africa with two games remaining, reshaping the qualification race and keeping Nigeria’s hopes alive.

Decisive game for the Super Eagles

Nigeria cannot afford to lose either of their remaining two matches, starting with Friday’s fixture against Lesotho.

They must also hope South Africa slip up in their remaining games against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

With several teams still mathematically capable of topping the group, a win in Polokwane is essential if the Super Eagles are to keep their campaign alive.

Benin top the group with 14 points and a +4 goal difference, while South Africa are second on 14 points with a +2 goal difference. Nigeria sit third on 11 points and a +2 goal difference, followed by Rwanda on 11 points and a neutral goal difference.

Since 2019, the sides have met three times: they have drawn once and Nigeria have won twice.

Lesotho held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on November 16, 2023, and will be looking to cause another upset in Polokwane.

The Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifying campaign has been patchy. To date, they have recorded two wins, five draws and one defeat, while Lesotho have two wins, three draws and three losses.

Ahead of the crucial tie, head coach Éric Chelle and some Super Eagles stars have expressed optimism about their chances.

Speaking at a press conference in Polokwane on Thursday, Chelle said the team must begin the game aggressively and with full focus.

Chelle warned that football is unpredictable, considering factors such as weather, refereeing errors, and individual mistakes can influence outcomes.

But he insisted the squad’s attention must remain on securing three points.

Matchday nine will take place on Friday (today), October 10, at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, with kick-off at 6:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Nigeria time).

Fans can watch on DStv’s SuperSport, SportyBet TV and AfroSport.