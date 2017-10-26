Nissan announces new appointments for Africa-Middle East region

Nissan South Africa on Thursday announced the appointment of Stepfan Hasbroek as Overseas Programme Director (OPD) Light Commercial Vehicles in the Africa Middle East and India(AMI) region.

Stefan will be responsible for enhancing Nissan’s business objectives and LCV products.

With over 20 years of experience in the auto industry, involving various fields ranging from Manufacturing, Engineering, Purchasing, Sales and most recently OPD for Africa South, Stefan’s depth of experience and entrepreneurial approach will help AMI deliver enhanced profitability while growing presence in the region.

Nissan South Africa, also announced that Max de Wit has been appointed to the position of Head Regional Office: Kenya reporting directly to Liz Segal, General Manager of Sales, Sub-Sahara Africa.

De Wit joined Nissan South Africa in 2001. During his time at Nissan South Africa, he served in various positions including senior manager: Field Operations for the Aftersales Team.