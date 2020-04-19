No condolence visits for Abba Kyari –Presidency

..As Osinbajo, Atiku, Tinubu, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Anyim, govs, others extol late CoS

The late Chief of Staff to President Muhammady Buhari, who passed on Friday was yesterday buried at the Gudu Cemetery in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja at 11:30am after funeral prayers at his residence.

Earlier, shortly after the corpse of Kyari was brought in an ambulance to the Defence House in Abuja, the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, speaking on behalf of the Presidency, announced that there would be no condolence visits to the bereaved family.

He said: “This funeral and the burial that will follow are strictly private. Please members of the public are advised to stay and observe the NCDC regulation and those announced by the ministry of health.

“After this event, there will be no ceremony such as the condolence visits. People must observe existing regulations as put in place by NCDC and federal ministry of health.”

Explaining why the ambulance that bore the body of the late Kyari made a brief stopover at the Defence House, where he lived until his demise, Shehu said: “The wife of the deceased will have her view of him, that is her wish before he is taken away finally.”

Shehu had earlier tweeted via his verified twitter handle @GarShehu that the burial of Kyari would be done in strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the NCDC, and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well-meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.”

In the wake of the demise Kyari, there has been outpouring of condolences from political leaders and notable personalities, eulogizing the late Kyari, who played a central role in the Buhari administration.

Through his verified Twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said: “Dolapo and I express our sympathies to the President, Mrs Kulu Kyari, the children, and members of the family on the passing of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President. May the Lord comfort and be with you all in Jesus name, amen.”

In the same vein, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar condoled President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari.

Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, described Kyari as a loyal aide of the President, adding that his death caused by COVID-19 should galvanise Nigerians to support efforts to contain the pandemic in the country.

“We are bound by common humanity and I therefore feel and share your grief at this moment. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant him eternal bliss in paradise,” Atiku stated.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media) Ola Awoniyi, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while expressing his heartfelt condolence to Kyari’s family over the great loss, described him as a very competent, dedicated and loyal aide, who was a pillar in President Muhammadu’s Buhari’s administration.

He said further: “He was a man of deep convictions and courage who understood his role and performed it with uncommon dedication and effectiveness.

“Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Kyari would be remembered for his selfless and dedicated service to the country, right from his days as a private citizen through his days in President Buhari’s administration.

Former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, in a condolence letter to the President Buhari, said, “Kyari was a hard-working, loyal and dependable Chief of Staff who discharged his duties with uncommon commitment and diligence,” adding, “Every well-meaning person who encountered him in office came away with the conclusion that he knew his onions and went about his duties with candour.”

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, reacting to the demise of Kyari described him as a man of accomplishment

A condolence message signed by him and released by his Media Office yesterday in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “He was an extremely able, loyal and talented man who dedicated his considerable skills to the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Whatever someone will try to say about Mallam Kyari, the words will prove insufficient. His influence in government and throughout the land was substantial and profound. He will surely be missed. “

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong in a condolence message, commiserated with President Buhari, and described Kyari as a “deeply resourceful person who provided tremendous support to President Buhari and his Administration, and served Nigeria with patriotism, dignity, honesty and passion.”

Governor Lalong recalled the friendship and support, which the late Chief of Staff always extended to members of the Forum and Plateau State, describing him as a man who had zeal for peace and progress of Nigeria.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said that the late “Kyari was a loyal and dedicated Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and served the nation diligently in that capacity. His death is a great loss to Mr. President, his family and the entire nation.”

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, also described Kyari’s death as an unfortunate surprise. The monarch stated this through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare in a release yesterday.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma in his condolence message to commiserate with President Buhari. Kyari’s family, Nigerians and people of Borno State, said the Chief of Staff to the President “was a Pan-Nigerian who devoted his energy and time to the service of his country.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the late “Kyari was an astute public servant with a heavy heart” noting that he was a “dedicated Nigerian, a deeply committed and patriotic citizen, who contributed remarkably to the smooth and successful running of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.’’

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu described late Abba Kyari as a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right hand man who promoted, protected and defended the interest of his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, both in good times and adversity.

“Even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Mallam Abba Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time. We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endeavours and public service.

“The party condoles with Kyari’s immediate family, the President, leaders and members of the APC and the people and government of Borno State over the painful loss.”

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday laid politics aside, to , commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The PDP in a terse statement from its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Kyari’s death “as depressing and saddening.”

The party, while condoling with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the country at large, equally commiserated with the families of all the victims of COVID-19 pandemic and prayed for the speedy recovery of all those infected, who are receiving treatment in various isolation centers across the country.

Chairman of the North-Central Governor’s Forum and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, eulogized the exemplary leadership qualities of the deceased, stressing that he was dedicated to nation-building and committed to national integration.

He also pointed out that the late Abba Kyari was “a simple, straightforward and loyal officer”, adding however that his selfless service would be greatly missed in the presidency.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also described the death of Kyari as a huge loss to the country and prayed Almighty Allah to grant him Al-jannah firdaus.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) said: “The death of late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari flung us in deep pain and immutable agony. Kyari was a paragon of virtue, patriotic citizen who rendered selfless service to Nigeria. As a dedicated individual with an unflinching commitment, his passion to nation building was unwavering. He was, indeed, loyalty personified.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who said he was saddened by the passage of Kyari, noted that the late elder statesman played a strategic role in the current administration.

He commiserated with the family, President Buhari and the entire Presidency, and urged them to be consoled by the legacies of integrity and capacity exhibited by Kyari in service to nation.

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, also pained by the demise of Kyari said the late Chief of Staff to the President, was a consummate administrator and lawyer with a strong sense of duty, loyalty and commitment.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Ahmed Wase, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, said the demise of Kyari was a great loss to the present administration and the nation in general, noting that he exhibited patriotism, integrity and undying zeal to ensure a better Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a condolence message on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, said he had lost a friend and brother as result of Kyari’s demise, recalled they were school mates at the University of Warwick, England. Kyari was the best man during the Minister’s wedding and also godfather to Onyeama’s first son.

Like most other notable Nigerians, the minority caucus in the House of Representatives said it receieved with shock the demise of Kyari. The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement, described him as “a very humble, loyal and exceptionally dedicated Nigerian who gave his best to the service of our dear fatherland, particularly as the Chief of Staff to the President.

“Our caucus condoles with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kyari family, the government and people of Borno state as well as the Federal Executive Council and prays the Almighty Allah, in His mercies, to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed as well as give the bereaved the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”

Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who built a warm relationship with Kyari expressed profound shock and sadness over the late Chief of Staff,, adding that he was utterly depressed by the sad news. The Sun