NYSC begs Aregbesola to support corps members with extra pay

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, to start paying allowances to corps members deployed to the state in order to ease their transport problems.

The Coordinator of the NYSC in Osun State, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, made this appeal on Monday at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ede, during the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch B stream 1 deployed to the state.

Attah also appealed to the governor to reinstate the subventions to the scheme and solicited financial support to subsidise the feeding of the corps members, among others.

He said, “I use this opportunity to bring to the attention of the Executive Governor of the State of Osun, the enormous challenges facing the NYSC in Osun State and therefore solicit your support to overcome them.

“They are reinstatement of NYSC state subventions. Financial support to subsidise feeding in the camp. Also, payment of state allowances to corps members to ameliorate their transport and accommodation challenges.”

The Deputy Governor, Osun State, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori, who represented Aregbesola, said the requests of the NYSC which had already been tabled before the governor, was being looked into.

She said, “The governor is already working on the requests presented to him by the NYSC. Appropriate review will be done very soon. You will receive this soon.” – Punch.