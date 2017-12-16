Obasanjo bags Ph.D after thesis defence

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday became one of the pioneer students of the National Open University (NOUN) to bag a Ph.D. in Christian Theology.

A six-man external panel pronounced him worthy of the award.

The panel expressed satisfaction with the about 250-page thesis of the former President, spanning about an hour and 30 minutes of defence.

It was reportedly held inside the auditorium of the Abeokuta Study Centre of the institution along IBB Boulevard, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The panelists were Dr. Mande Samaila (Dean, Postgraduate School, NOUN)

as Chairman, Prof. Cletus Gotan (External Supervisor), Prof. Deji

Ayegboyin (Major Supervisor), and Dr. Mustapha Raheem Adejoro, (Head of

Department, Religious Studies (NOUN).

Others were Prof. Nebath Tanglang (Representative, School of Postgraduate Studies, NOUN) and Prof. Godwin Akper (Internal Supervisor and Dean, Faculty of Arts, NOUN).