Obaseki, Shaibu’s supporters reject APC reconciliation panel

The Obaseki/Shaibu Movement, a support group for the re-election of Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki; and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday rejected the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan-led All Progressives Congress National Reconciliation Committee.

The committee was set up by the party’s National Working Committee to resolve the lingering crisis in the state chapter.

A statement by the convener of the group, Mr Damian Lawani, faulted the constitution of the committee, saying some of those selected as members were interested parties in the crisis.

The statement read, “We categorically reject the National Reconciliation Committee constituted by the APC NWC because we have seen the duplicity in the act.

“The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, are members of the newly announced committee and their inclusion is not only pregnant with meaning, but also symptomatic of the intent of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to continue the lingering fight against his political enemies.

“Oshiomhole, Nigerians will recall, enlisted the services of Lawan and Wase to carry out his plan of taking over the powers of the Edo State House of Assembly until they were stopped in their tracks by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

“The National Assembly was thereby restrained from continuing in its perfidious ambition, which was to muscle Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“The court thwarted this move and now Oshiomhole wants to make mockery of the law by using the National Reconciliation Committee to actualise his plans through the backdoor.”