Fed Govt declares December 25, 26, January 1, 2020 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared December 25 and December 26 as well as January 1, 2020, as public holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this yesterday in Abuja through a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah.

Aregbesola felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and abroad on the 2019 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He enjoined Christians to live by the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ.

According to him, those virtues hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another.

The minister noted that living by them would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola said the determination of Federal Government towards peace and security would engender inflow of foreign direct investment, thereby revitalising the nation’s economy.

The minister said it would also improve employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

He expressed confidence that 2020 would be a breakthrough year for all Nigerians.

Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the Federal Government, under the “visionary leadership” of President Muhammadu Buhari, would make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

The minister urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria. He admonished all citizens to remain focused and determined as well as persist in displaying love towards one another.

Aregebesola noted that with patience and perseverance the current security challenges would be overcome.

“With love for one another, hard work, selfless service, patience and patriotism, Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations,” he said.

The minister wished Nigerians a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.