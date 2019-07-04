Okowa swears-in eight Delta commissioners

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday in Asaba swore in the first batch of eight commissioners with a charge on them to add value to the peoples’ lives through selfless service.

The commissioners are Mrs Flora Alatan, Chief James Augoye, Mr Basil Ganagana, Mr Peter Mrakpor, and Prof. Patrick Muoboghare and Chief Festus Ochonogor, Chief Chika Ossai and Chief Patrick Ukah.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor did not announce their portfolios dur the swearing-in ceremony.

Okowa described them as seasoned politicians and tested administrators and tasked them to work with the civil servants to ensure development in the state.

He emphasised that the new commissioners should be punctual, creative and have the zeal to go extra mile in carrying out their duties so as to transform the state’s economy and impact on the people.

He said: “you must lead by example. Do not expect your staff to be punctual if you are in the habit of coming late to the office.

“As the saying goes, everything rises and falls on leadership. The buck stops at your table.”

Responding on behalf of the others, Muoboghare thanked God for the appointment and appreciated the governor for finding them worthy to serve.

He pledged the commissioners’ resolve to render effective and efficient service to the people.

In an interview, Ukah, who was the immediate past Commissioner for Information, thanked God for his reappointment.

He noted that his re-appointment was a testimony of his stewardship in the past administration and pledged to justify the gesture.