Olamide releases new album, ‘Lagos Na Wa’

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, has released a new album titled ‘Lagos Na Wa’, bringing his album repetoire to seven since his debut in 2011.

The album was released on Friday barely a year after he released ‘The Glory’ album.

Lagos Na Wa is a 17-track album with songs like hit single Wo, Wo Spiritual and Oro Paw Paw.

Other songs on the album include Fe Nu Shey Street, Radio Lagos, Yagaga, The One, Bend It Over (featuring Reminisce and Timaya), Shine, Saysaymaley, Mo Je Dodo, Lagos Nawa, Everyday Is Not Christmas, On a Must Buzz (featuring Phyno), Shanko Baby, Fine Fine Girls (featuring Tiwa Savage) and Enimimomi.

The new album follows the success of his hit single Wo which was dropped in August. The sound quickly gannered the reputation as a feel good song with over 8million views on youtube and several covers.