Olufemi Ajayi happy over CAF recognition

By Akeem Busari

Nigerian and Al Ahly of Egypt forward, Olufemi Ajayi Junior has expressed his happiness over his selection into the CAF Africa XI during the Aiteo/CAF awards held in Accra, Ghana.

Ajayi was instrumental to the impressive runs of the Egyptian giants, and the highpoint, was narrowly losing in the final of last season’s CAF Champions league to Wyddad Casablanca of Morocco.

The former First Bank and 3SC star, who was an important member of Nigeria U-23 team that won bronze at the Rio Olympics, was obviously elated to be named into the team. As he stated that his recognition was a due reward for the past season’s work.

” I am grateful to God for this recognition ,”he said. ” It is gratifyingly to know that one’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. I also want to thank my teammates, the officials and management of my team for the encouragement and support, ” Ajayi added.

Meanwhile, the fast paced and skilful forward has reiterated his desire and determination to grab the opportunity to feature for Nigeria at the world cup in Russia, if Gernot Rohr looks his way.