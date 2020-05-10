Ondo govt orders mass burial for unclaimed corpses

The Ondo State Government has given an order to decongest the mortuaries at the public hospitals across the state.

It also ordered that mass burial should be conducted for all unclaimed corpses at the state health facilities.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, who disclosed this on Saturday, in Akure, the state capital, said morgues in government hospitals were already congested and if urgent measures were not taken, it would constitute a public health hazard to residents of the state

According to the commissioner, the government, by taking the action, was not insensitive to the culture, traditions, and feelings of the people.

He said, “Decongesting the morgues in government hospitals will take effect from Monday, May 11, 2020. The ultimatum is given in the best interest of all.”

The commissioner recalled that a circular was earlier issued, stating that there is no prohibition of the burial of the loved ones but that the COVID-19 precautionary measures must be strictly adhered to.

He said the government circular stated, “Burial rites and services must be held at the graveside with not more than 20 people in attendance and social distancing rule obeyed to the latter.

“No burial services in churches or mosques or partying after burial until the coast is clear. Nose masks must be worn by all attendees. Soap and water provided for handwashing /hand sanitizer provided.”

