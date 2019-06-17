OPC readies to flush out killer herdsmen, kidnappers

Kidnappers and herdsmen engaged in criminal activities in parts of the South-West have been warned to stop or incur the wrath of the O’dua Peoples Congress, (OPC).

Giving the warning in a statement issued in Lagos at the weekend, the President of O’dua Peoples Congress, OPC, Aare Prince Osibote warned kidnappers and herdsmen to stop their criminal activities in the South-West or relocate.

Osibote, who succeeded late Dr Fredrick Fasehun, as OPC national leader, said:

“Enough is enough. Yoruba are peace-loving and hospitable. We welcome everybody with open arms, but the OPC will not allow any individual or group to make the South-West unsafe or turn the region into a den of criminals. Time is up for these criminals abducting people. This is the final warning to them, they should stop now, or relocate elsewhere outside the South-West. If they fail to do so, they will soon meet their Waterloo.

Urging South-West residents not to panic, Osibote said OPC was ready to flush out the kidnappers, and herdsmen abducting innocent Nigerians from their hide-outs.

“We are watching the unfolding ugly developments with keen interests. Yoruba and other residents in the South-West should not panic. We are, however, calling on the Federal Government to quickly address this insecurity problem before it further degenerates. OPC leaders will not watch helplessly or fold their hands while some criminals are making life difficult for our people, and are behaving as if they are above the law,” he declared.

While saying that OPC as an organization was committed to unity, peace and harmony among Nigerians, Osibote however, decried a situation where some criminals have constituted themselves into menace against innocent citizens.