Zamfara governor meets security experts in Dubai over banditry

As more rural communities in Zamfara come under heavy attacks by bandits, Gov Bello Matawalle is to meet with security experts in Dubai, UAE, to discuss ways of tackling the menace.

A statement by Alhaji Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs, in the Zamfara Government House, said that the governor, who travelled on Sunday to perform the lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, would stop over in Dubai to meet with security experts to seek experts’ advice.

“The governor will meet with security experts in Dubai and share ideas on the best way to end the menace of armed banditry in the state.

“He is also expected to meet with the officials of Saudi Arabian government to discuss ways towards the release of the Zamfara-born Alaramma Ibrahim, who has been in detention for almost two years, over alleged drugs trafficking.

“From our findings, his arrest followed a frame-up initiated from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“While in Dubai, the governor will also meet with officials of African Development Bank (ADB), and some investors interested in investing into the Zamfara economy,” he said.

Matawalle, since assumption of office as governor, has made frantic efforts toward tackling fatal banditry attacks that have become the lot of residents of the state.