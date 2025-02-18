Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen delivered a match-winning performance for Galatasaray, leading them to a crucial 2-1 victory in the Turkish Super League on Monday.

Osimhen’s stunning brace secured all three points for his team, strengthening their title ambitions with a clinical display that underscored his importance to the squad.

The Nigerian forward had missed Galatasaray’s 4-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League playoffs last week but made a triumphant return, playing a pivotal role in their league success.

After a goalless first half, Osimhen wasted no time in making an impact after the restart.

Just two minutes into the second half, he rose highest to head in a cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski, putting Galatasaray ahead in the 47th minute.

Rizespor responded in the 54th minute through Abdullahi Sowe, leveling the score.

However, Osimhen struck again in the 86th minute, securing a late winner and ensuring his side took maximum points.

With this victory, Galatasaray extended their lead at the top of the table, moving six points clear of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, who they face in a highly anticipated clash next Monday.

Since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer, Osimhen has been a standout performer.

He has netted 14 goals and provided four assists in 18 Turkish League appearances, along with five goals and one assist in the Europa League, bringing his tally to an impressive 24 goal contributions in 24 matches across all competitions.

Galatasaray supporters will be eager to see Osimhen at his best in the second leg of their Europa League playoffs on Thursday, as they look to overturn the 4-1 deficit suffered in his absence.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce on February 24 promises to be a thrilling encounter and a potential title decider.