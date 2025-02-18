Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader, Edwin Clark, is dead.

Aged 97, the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader’s death was confirmed in a statement by a representative of the family, Prof. C. C. Clark, on Tuesday.

The statement read, “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday, 17th February 2025.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

Clark’s death is coming on the heels of the passing of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who died at the age of 96 just a few days ago.

Both Clark and Adebanjo are known for contributing to the political development of the country.

In 2022, Adebanjo and Clark attended the Greater Nigeria Conference, which was held in Abuja to deliberate on the emergence of the next Nigerian president from the Southeast.

The GNC was a pan-Nigeria dialogue organised by a global Igbo think tank, Nzuko Umunna, to canvass support for a presidential candidate from the region during the 2023 general elections.

A towering figure in Nigerian politics and a relentless advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta, Clark was a lawyer, administrator, nationalist, and freedom fighter.

He served as Commissioner for Education in the Mid-Western Region from 1968 to 1971, and later as Commissioner for Finance and Establishment in the defunct Bendel State between 1972 and 1975.

At the federal level, he was appointed Commissioner for Information in 1975 and subsequently became a Senator from 1979 to 1983.

Beyond his political career, Clark was a leading voice for regional and national unity.

He was also known for mediating peace among warring communities and politicians in the Niger Delta region.

Recently, he set up a committee to reconcile Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his erstwhile political godfather Nyesom Wike.

The committee was headed by a former Akwa Ibom Governor Obong Victor Attah, Co-Chairman, Pandef BOT.

This was contained in a communique at the end of the group’s special General Assembly in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on October 24, 2024.