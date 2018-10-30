Osun election : Afenifere suspends Omisore for supporting APC

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Tuesday, announced the suspension of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last governorship election in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore for one year.

Omisore was alleged to have aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the rerun election in Ife South and North Local Government Areas of Osun State.

His action was said to have gone against the position of his party, the Social Democratic Party and the Afenifere.

Omisore’s suspension was part of the decisions taken at the monthly meeting of the Afenifere, held at the residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and read by a chieftain of the group, Chief Korede Duyile, the group said Omisore allegedly went against the position of Afenifere during the last governorship election in Osun State.

The group had earlier decided not to support the All Progressives Congress at the Osun governorship and the forthcoming general elections.

Afenifere said in the communique, ” The meeting took a decision to suspend Senator Iyiola Omisore for one year for violating Afenifere’s directive which affected the outcome of Osun election.”