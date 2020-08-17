Oyedepo advises Sanwo-Olu to open Lagos churches on weekdays

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has decreed that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu should allow churches to also open on weekdays in the state.

In Lagos, churches only open on Sundays and mosques on Fridays.

But Oyedepo, on Sunday during worship service at Canaanland, Ogun State berated the Lagos State Government for not allowing churches to open on weekdays, describing it as strange.

In his words: “I also had something very strange last night that Lagos churches opens only on Sundays. If I heard well, the markets open every day, public transport opens every day. Is Nigeria still a circular state? Churches in the north opens every day.

“My sincere advice to the authority is that please, review your stand. Since the SS3 students resume, is there outbreak? The churches in Kano opens about two months now, is there any outbreak? Kogi opens earlier on, any outbreak? Before the church will turn to somebody’s pocket, it is time for God to act.

“We will keep on hearing from heaven the latest from this altar as God liveth. So I decree the opening of churches for all weekdays in Lagos. A woman said in Ota market, we that go to sell in the market are the ones who come to church to worship.

“I told you sometimes past that I hope this is not an anti-church virus? Not I hope, I said it is an anti-virus. An end has come to every form of assault against the church. Freedom of worship is restored to our nation, from the north to the south, from the east to the west.”