El-Rufai insists on southern presidency in 2023

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday said there is no going back on his support that the 2023 presidency should shifts to Southern part of Nigeria.

El-Rufai, who spoke on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, said based on arrangement, after President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidency should shift to the South.

According to him, even the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had that arrangement of power rotation, which was why after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, late Umaru Yar’Adua came to power.

He said he did not say he would not support a northern or southern candidate, but that it is just a fact that power had to shift to the south in 2023, even though there was no such power sharing in the APC’s constitution.

“After Buhari, what is honourable is for the northern politicians to put their support for southern candidate. I don’t believe in zoning but that is my opinion. We have this arrangement; we should maintain it.

“I don’t believe any part of Nigeria has a monopoly to power. We have an understanding, let us stick to it. In 1998, this nation has a consensus that power should go to the southwest.

“In 2023, I believe that all parties should present candidates from the south,” he stated.