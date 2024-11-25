The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday said there was no way the private plane of privileged Nigerians, including the Founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Bible Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, can leave the country directly from their airstrips without first securing clearance from relevant authorities.

Keyamo made the clarification when he was featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

His statement comes barely two months after members of the House of Representatives called for a revocation of airstrip licences issued to certain individuals and private organisations, citing security reasons.

The House also called for an immediate halt to new airstrip licences for individuals and organisations.

But Keyamo insisted that there was no way a plane or drone, even if it belongs to the military, can leave or come into the country without first getting a nod from the agency.

When asked if the airstrip of Oyedepo also passed through the same due process, Keyamo nodded.

He said, “Oh yes, absolutely. That’s no problem. They were only concerned about the fact that they thought that somebody can take off from a private airstrip and fly out of Nigeria or fly into Nigeria. It is not possible.

“You must land in an international airport first. Then the Customs, immigration and NDLEA will process you before you take off from there to your private airstrip. If you are also flying out, you must land at an international airport. You will go through Customs, immigration and all the normal process before flying out.

“So nobody uses an airstrip for any such purpose without seeking clearance. At every point in time, the authorities must approve.”

When quizzed on how many airstrips the country is operating at the moment, Keyamo said they are in the range of 40.

“We have a number of them, more than 40. For the federal airport, we have 23. The state airport has about eight or nine now.

“And then the airstrips are about 40 or thereabouts. I have been there myself,” he stated.