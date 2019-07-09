Oyetola pledges to clear Osun salary arrears

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday assured workers of full payment of salaries and arrears.

He said this in Osogbo when civil servants hosted him over his victory at the Supreme Court.

He said: “I will not only sustain the payment of your full salary but by the grace of God, I’ll pay your arrears. I will prioritise your welfare.”

He however asked them to believe in his administration and be dedicated.

Oyetola urged them to be partners in progress adding that they must also deliver on efficiency and productivity.

“I have no reason not to hit the ground running, we will deliver on our promises,” the governor said.

Reflecting on the period of his election petition, Oyetola, said: “The journey was tough and full of distractions. It was a difficult period for planning. Anytime you made a move to plan, you remember that it is only if all things are equal. You did not know how long you could plan. ”