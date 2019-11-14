Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun and the DG Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, Mr Raphael Akpan at the Ministry’s Broadcast Studio at the State Ministry in Ibadan on Thursday

Related Articles
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (in white) climbing a makeshift staircase to inspect the ongoing construction of the State Secretariat annex at Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area, yesterday.
November 13, 2019
L-R: John Gbassa, CEO/MD of WAO Global Trading Ltd; Koji Shirotani, Divisional Manager, Sub-Sahara Africa Business Development Division; Afolasade Alonge, Divisional Head, Corporate and Specialized Banking, Heritage Bank Plc; Masafumi Tanimoto, General Manager, Accra Liason Office; Tsuyoshi Ueda, Assistant Managing Director; Jude Monye, Executive Director of Heritage Bank; Olugbenga Awe, Divisional Head, Agric Finance & Export and Takuya Yamamoto, General Manager, Middle East & Africa, Sumitomo Corporation, during discussion between the Heritage Bank and Sumitomo Corporation on mechanisation & Agric Business, held at bank’s head office, weekend.
November 4, 2019
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) with his Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji (right), Wife of the former Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Mrs. Nneka Ada Onyebuchi (2nd left), Founder, DewDrop Foundation, Mrs. Agatha Nnaji (2nd right) and the Project Cordinator, Rev. Sis. Judith Nwodo, when members of the foundation, which promotes and cares for the Elderly, paid a courtesy call on the governor, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
October 29, 2019