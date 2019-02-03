Panasonic, World Vision launch off-grid solutions project in Kenya

World Vision and Panasonic Corporation have launched an Off-grid Solutions Project in Narok County, Kenya.

Panasonic has donated power supply stations, solar storage devices, solar lanterns and other lighting equipment at the launching ceremony held on January 31, 2019, in Ilkimati community in Narok.

This Off-grid Solutions Project is one of Panasonic’s corporate social responsibility initiatives that are aimed at celebrating the centennial of the company’s founding.

This project is intended for communities in Asia and Africa with a large off-grid population, where Panasonic works with NGOs that are making efforts to address social issues.

In Kenya, World Vision implements this two-year project as the partner organization (To learn more about the project: http://panasonic.net/sustainability/en/power/solution/).

The project will bring solar powered electricity to an area of Narok County that is not connected to the national power grid.

According to the Kenya Population and Housing Census, 22.7% of households countrywide are connected to the national electricity grid.

In Narok County, however, only 5.6% of households are covered.

Specifically, the new project has provided two solar stations and lighting equipment for Ilkimati Primary School and Enkutoto dispensary.

They have also received solar storage devices.

In addition, Panasonic has donated solar lanternsto 150 households in the community.

This will improve the wellbeing of children and communities in this remote area.

To enhance the sustainability of the project, the beneficiaries will be trained on basic knowledge of electricity and the system, and the maintenance of the equipment by the project.

Once the solar powered electricity is rolled out in the area, World Vision will support the community to run income generating activities such as poultry farming and school gardening that will be fully equipped with solar powered drip irrigation kits.

They will also initiate reading camps – making use of the solar lighting system – to improve literacy competencies for both children and adults.

Moreover, the provision of solar lanterns as alternatives to the kerosene ones will improve the health status of the Ilkimati community by shielding them from indoor air pollution.

The solar technologies will provide the community with opportunities for diversifying their income generating activities and venturing into new areas such as fruit and vegetable cultivation and poultry farming using a chicken egg incubator.

In addition, the availability of electricity will enable people to extend their working hours thus increasing family incomes.

Since 2006, World Vision has been running a long-term development programme in Narok County (Ilaramatak) that seeks to improve the education, health, nutrition and wellbeing of children in the area.

The Programme targets a population of 4,443 adults and 6,919 children.

Donation details

Solar Stations: 2 units (Ilkimati Primary School / Enkutoto dispensary)

Solar Storages: 7 units (Church)|Solar Lanterns: 150 units (150 households in the community), and another lighting equipment.