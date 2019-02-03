Ekiti Youths in Sports lauds Gov. Fayemi on plans for Ekiti United

By Akeem Busari

The Ekiti Youths In Sports has lauded Gov. John Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State over his decision that the state-owned football club, Ekiti United, makes a return to the professional cadre of Nigerian football.

Reacting to the news, the general coordinator of the Ekiti Youths In Sports and board member of Ekiti FA, Bayo Olanlege, described the development as a promise kept by the state governor.

“This is a cheering news and also a confirmation that His Excellency, is a man who never fails to keep his promises. This is one of the several electoral promises he made to the teeming and sports-loving youths of the state during his reelection campaigns,” Olanlege noted.

“Members of EYIS are indeed, grateful that Ekiti soccer fans will soon enjoy professional football in the state. And we believe this development will help to encourage and develop the game in the state,” he added.