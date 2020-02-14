PDP Governors congratulate new Bayelsa Governor-elect, deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has congratulated Sen. Douye Diri and his running mate, Sen. Lawrence Ewhruojakpo, over the Supreme Court judgment on the Bayelsa Governorship election.

The forum congratulated them in a statement signed by the Director-General of the Forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement said the victory reaffirmed the fact that “God is in charge of the affairs of men.”

“It shows that the truth and the peoples will ultimately triumph. This is a great victory for democracy and rule of law,” he said.

The statement noted that the governors welcomed Diri to their forum, they prayed to God to give him the wisdom and strength to steer the ship of Bayelsa aright.

“We implore you to carry everyone along and run an inclusive government worthy of the ideals of the PDP Governors’ family,” the governors stated.