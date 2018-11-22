PERA honours 30 Oyo indigenes Dec. 9

About 30 indigenes and residents of Oyo State will be honoured at the second edition of Pace Setter Recognition and Entertainment Awards (PERA) holding on December 9, 2018.

PERA, a collaborative award between the Oyo State Government through the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism and C.O.K Media, is established to acknowledge, encourage and celebrate excellence amongst indigenes and residents of Oyo state who have made an indelible mark in their chosen careers.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun said that PERA, holding at the Jogor Centre Ibadan, is part of the State Government’s commitment to promote and reward excellence in the state’s media and cultural tourism sectors, stressing that the government recognizes the vital role of entertainment and show business within the creative economy of the state.

Arulogun stated that 30 awards are in contention with several other special recognition awards for citizens and residents of the state who are making their marks in various fields of showbiz and entertainment endeavours.

The government spokesman applauded C.O.K Media for the PERA initiative and the success of the first edition, noting that PERA is not only creating an avenue to celebrate indigenes and residents, but also sustaining the positive socio cultural legacy from Oyo State to Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

On his part, the C.E.O of C.O.K MEDIA and the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mr. Rotimi Martins also known as Alariwo of Africa assured that PERA will be the largest coming together of Oyo state biggest and brightest entertainment as well as business stakeholders.

Martins said that the award will serve as an exposé for citizens of the state to recognize their own shining stars in the entertainment industry; such as the Veteran Actress Bimbo Akintola the brand ambassador for the award, 9ice, Saheed Osupa, Aramide, Sanyeri, Okunu, Akin Alabi, Saka, Obesere and a host of others.

He said that the PERA nominees and winners who must be based in Oyo State are chosen and voted for online by residents and indigenes of Oyo State in various categories including: Most popular Radio Station, Best Radio Presenter, Best Live Band, Best Comedian, Event of the year, Online Influencer of the Year.

He stated that last year’s winners include Muyiwa Ademola as the Best Actor, Aisha Lawal as the Best Actress, Beat FM as the Most Popular Radio Station of the Year, LAFF Up as the Comedian of the Year, Mutiu Adepoju as the Sports Personality of the Year amongst others, stressing that the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi was given a special recognition award for her Outstanding Contribution in Humanitarian Services and Chief Adebayo Akande for his Outstanding Contribution in Media and Humanitarian Services.

Mr. Martins said that the second edition of PERA will be anchored by Femi Adebayo and Mercy Aigbe.