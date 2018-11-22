Enugu APC guber campaign spokesman defects to PDP

Elders of Nkanuland and Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nkanu West Local Government Area on Thursday compelled Barr. Steve Oruruo, spokesman of the Campaign Organization of the factional Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Senator Ayogu Eze, to return to the PDP.

Barr. Oruruo, who formally rejoined the PDP family in Nkanu West LGA during the opening of Gburugburu Campaign Organization’s office in Agbani, declared his unalloyed support for the re-election of Governor Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other candidates of the Party in Nkanuland.

Also, Chief Mike Onuh, who was heading the campaign structure of the candidate of the APC in Enugu East senatorial district, Lawrence Eze, is now the Director General of Gburugburu Campaign Organization in Nkanu West LGA.