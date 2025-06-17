Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has denied rumours of his defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), assuring his teeming supporters of his unalloyed support for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during a media chat on ‘TheTalk.NG’, Mutfwang described the speculation as mere grapevines, adding that he would not jump ship despite efforts by the opposition to factionise the PDP. He added that Plateau State will continue to operate as a PDP state despite a wave of defections rocking the party.

Recall that Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Umo Eno,, Umo Eno, recently joined the APC with the full party structure in their respective states, raising fears that other PDP state governors might dump the party.

Mutfwang maintained that he would not bow to pressure from political groups calling for his defection to the APC, pointing out that taking such a decision would amount to betraying the trust of his people.

“I haven’t had that conversation of leaving PDP for APC with anyone. The media has speculated a lot, but nothing has happened.

“For us, this isn’t even a matter for discussion. I am a bona fide member of the PDP. I remain so. And I’m very optimistic that very soon, the PDP crisis will be a thing of the past.

“Two or three groups are peddling that rumour. One group is well-intentioned. They know the APC has never really existed on the Plateau—I say that with every sense of responsibility. They’ve been in government by fraud for the past eight years,” he added.