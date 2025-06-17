The Anambra State Police Command yesterday confirmed the death of Inspector Okolie Amaechi, who was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old son in Awka, the state capital.

The tragic incident occurred over the weekend when Amaechi’s son inadvertently discharged an AK-47 rifle assigned to the officer.

The same bullet reportedly struck Amechi’s second son on the hand.

Police Public Relations Officer, Toochukwu Ikenga, said: “The Anambra State Police Command has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that resulted in the death of Police Inspector Okolie Amechi in Awka,” Ikenga stated.

He added, “The incident, which occurred on the evening of June 15, 2025, was allegedly due to an accidental discharge by his 10-year-old son. The son, unaware of the state of the AK-47 rifle assigned to the Inspector, pulled the trigger, striking the Inspector on the back and his second child on the hand.”

Amaechi was confirmed dead by a doctor at the hospital, while the second son is said to be responding to treatment.

The AK-47 rifle involved in the incident has been recovered, and the deceased’s body has been deposited in a morgue.

Ikenga added, “The command, while wishing the second victim a quick recovery, condoles with the family and friends of the late Inspector.”

The police spokesperson assured that updates on the case would be provided as investigations continue.