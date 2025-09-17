The Police Command in Lagos State has cleared the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, over a viral video showing him with what appeared to be a firearm.

It would be recalled that during the first week in June, a video clip surfaced online showing Adefarasin allegedly holding what appeared to be a handgun while stuck in traffic.

The viral video led to public speculation, with some social media users alleging that the pastor was displaying a gun while being filmed by a TikToker known for documenting luxury cars.

However, Adefarasin denied the allegation, saying that the object was not a firearm and that he did not point it at anyone.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, cleared Adefarasin of the allegations.

She stated that the pastor voluntarily turned himself in at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja to address the matter.

“A thorough investigation was conducted, during which the clergyman was interrogated and provided a cautionary statement.

“Findings revealed that the object seen in the viral footage was not a firearm but a stun gun, a non-lethal device.

“Consequent on our findings, the command has determined that there are no sufficient grounds to proceed with the matter.

“The case is hereby discontinued,” the image maker said.

The spokesperson further assured the public of the command’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and maintaining transparency in all investigations.