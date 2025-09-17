President Bola Tinubu has lifted the State of Emergency in Rivers State and has directed the governor, Sim Fubara, his deputy and members of the State House of Assembly to resume on Thursday, September 18.

The President, in a statement, announced that peace has been restored in the state.

The statement read: “It therefore gives me great pleasure to declare that the emergency in Rivers State of Nigeria shall end with effect from midnight today. The Governor, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara, the deputy governor, Her Excellency Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the speaker, Martins Amaewhule, will resume work in their offices from 18 September 2025.”

