Police IG denies freedom to have romantic affairs with female officers

The Nigeria Police Force, on Sunday, debunked an allegation levelled against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris over a statement credited to him on romantic affairs.

It was alleged that the IG had said in a document submitted to the Senate Ad hoc committee, that ‘I’m free to have romantic affairs with any policewoman’.

￼In view of this therefore, the Nigerian police force through its Public Relations Officer, CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD, in a press release denied the report and disassociated IG from the statement.

“What the IGP said in the document submitted to the Senate Ad hoc committee is that no law stops a Police Officer in Service to marry another Police Officer on an Officer cadre”, part of the statement read.

Read the full release below:

I’m free to have romantic affairs with any policewoman

This statement credited to the Inspector General of Police is untrue and unfounded.

It is a mischievous attempt to mislead and misinform members of the Public and as well cast aspersions on the person and hard earned reputation of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni.

He never said I’m free to have romantic affairs.

Members of the public are implored to disregard the story in its entirety. The Inspector General of Police is not distracted.

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officer.