Police IG lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi’s commitment to security

…as gov provides office for Force CID Annex

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his outstanding commitment to the security of the state.

IGP Abubakar also applauded the governor, who he described as “a very security-friendly governor” for “always making the security agencies in the state comfortable to be able to discharge their duties without fear of favour”.

The IGP spoke when Gov. Ugwuanyi inspected a befitting office complex for the newly created Force CID Annex for the South East geo-political zone located at the Command’s Detective College, Enugu, which was renovated and furnished by his administration.

The Police Chief, who was represented by the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, described the edifice as “a very good architecturally magnificent office”…, which we are going to hand over to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, who will be the Commander of this very highly investigative outreach of the Nigeria Police Force”.

CP Abdurrahman, on behalf of the IGP, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his timely intervention, when Nigeria Police Force was looking for an office for the new unit, disclosing that the governor “came in handy without hesitation and said CP, tell the I.G that I will take full responsibility and I will give them a befitting office that will house them.

“I am therefore here representing the Inspector General of Police to receive the renovated edifice”, the CP said, thanking God for the life of the IGP “who in his wisdom found it very expedient to locate this office here in Enugu for the South East investigation unit”.