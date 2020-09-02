Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State  (right) with the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman (left) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State CID, ACP Fidelis Ogarabe, when the governor inspected the office complex of the newly created Force CID Annex Enugu for the South East zone, which was renovated and furnished by his administration, yesterday. 

L-R: Muhammad Nami, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) signing the Memorandum of Understating (MoU) to ascertain Value-Added Tax (VAT) elements in telco’s transactions in Abuja on Tuesday.