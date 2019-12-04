Police in Adamawa arrest 319 suspects, recover six AK47 rifles

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 319 suspected criminals and recovered six AK-47 rifles.

The suspects who were arrested over various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, among other offences, have already been charged to court to face the full wrath of the law.

This was made known by the Adamawa state Commissioner of Police, Audu Madiki, on Tuesday in Yola, Adamawa state.

Madaki who attributed the success of the recent clampdown to the hard work and dedication of men and officers of the command, said the command is ready to deal with criminal elements in the state.

Audu Madaki said: “A total of 319 suspected criminals were arrested and six AK 47 rifles recovered from the suspects within the last five months.

“During the period under review, the command arrested a total of 319 suspected criminals that committed various offences, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, rape and homicide.

“The command also recovered dangerous weapons, such as six AK47 rifles, nine Dane guns and over 400 knives and cutlasses.

“A total of 465 wraps of Indian hemp were also recovered.”

The Adamawa police boss said “that during the command’s operations and investigations, some stolen items, like a Toyota Camry car, 13 tricycles, six Plasma television sets and assorted handsets, were also recovered.

About “285 out of the suspects have already been charged to court, while 34 others were still under investigation.