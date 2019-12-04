Kogi: Bello asks appointees to submit polling units’ results

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has asked all his appointees to submit a report of their “stewardship” in the last election in the state.

Bello won the governorship election held in November by polling 406,222 votes to defeat Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party who secured 189,704 votes, and Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party who got 9,482 votes.

The governor won in 12 local government areas out of the 21 in the state.

In a memo entitled “Submission of your stewardship to the New Dimension Administration,” signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, the governor directed all heads of ministries, departments and agencies to submit a report detailing their ”stewardship.”

The memo read, “Following the decision reached at the state executive council meeting held on Wednesday, November 27, His Execellency, Yahaya Bello, Executive Governor of Kogi State, has directed all heads of ministries, departments and agencies to submit in details their stewardship to the New Direction administration in respect of their ministries.

“The report, which should include: local governments, office held, duration, ward, polling unit, result of election in PU and ward, should be submitted not later than December 6.”

The Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said the results were needed for research and planning purposes.

He told journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday that the criticisms generated by the memo were “unnecessary.”

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to an internal memo illegally circulated on the social media and the mischievous meanings read into the memo.

“We wish to make it clear that the memo was nothing but a routine data collation for the purposes of research and planning. It has nothing to do with the falsehood that the memo was aimed at political vendetta.

“The governor has intrinsic confidence in his outgoing aides as people of impeccable loyalty to the development of our dear state. Their incredible contributions to the electoral success of the governor and the All Progressives Congress are not in doubt.

“Our research office will collate all the results and analyse them for planning. All the three senatorial districts gallantly stood in defence of our EBIGO concept as they saw a bigger picture of a united Kogi State.”