Poly lecturers set to end strike – Minister

The minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has said agreements reached with striking lecturers of polytechnics under the auspices of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) were expected to end their ongoing strikes.

The minister who made the remarks at a media briefing said arrears and shortfalls in salary were being addressed ‘across board’ and that government has released N16.8 billion to settle outstanding arrears.

“Disbursement is ongoing through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation,” he said.

The minister stated that government was committed to the revitalization of facilities in its public tertiary institutions and had directed the ‘Honourable Minister of Finance’ to source for additional funding to the tune of N30 billion for the purpose, with particular reference to polytechnics and colleges of education.

In the case of state-owned polytechnics, the National Board for Technical Education was directed to strengthen its regulatory mechanism including developing a new template for accreditation to address observed weaknesses and to ensure that proprietors of polytechnics including states and private owners meet their obligations to their staff, he said.

For the striking university lecturers, he said, “Government team has reached agreement with ASUU. It is my hope that academic activities will also resume in universities campuses across the country without further delay.”