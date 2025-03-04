Pope Francis has suffered two episodes of “acute respiratory insufficiency”, the Vatican says, a setback for the 88-year-old pontiff as he battles double pneumonia.

Francis, who has been in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14, is again receiving “non-invasive, mechanical ventilation” to help with his breathing.

“Today, the Holy Father experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus,” the latest detailed medical update said.

The Pope also suffered a bronchospasm, akin to an asthma attack, which required doctors to perform two bronchoscopies, or procedures to inspect his air passages.

The Pope’s prognosis remained “guarded,” the statement said, which means Francis is not out of danger.

A Vatican official who did not wish to be named said the pontiff’s blood tests on Monday had remained stable.

The Pope’s doctors believe the respiratory episode was part of his body’s normal response in fighting infection, the official added.

After a previous bronchospasm on Friday, there had been relatively upbeat statements about Francis’ condition over the weekend. – Agency report.