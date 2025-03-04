The Senate has said it could not probe the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha (PDP, Kogi Central) because there had been no formal petition before it.

Speaking on ARISE TV on Monday, the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), said Akpabio can’t be probed by the Senate without a petition against him.

The Senate Spokesman said there was no formal petition from Senator Natasha before the Senate Committee on Ethics Privileges, and Public Petitions for investigation.

Senator Natasha had in an interview with Arise Television alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on December 8, 2023.

The Kogi Senator claimed that the Senate President held her hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her while her husband was trailing behind them.

She further alleged that Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, had on a separate occasion, asked her to make him happy if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the floor of the Senate.

The allegations came days after the Senate had unanimously voted to refer Senator Natasha to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, for disciplinary review, sequel to her standoff with Akpabio, over sitting arrangements in the chambers during plenary.

But Akpabio denied the allegations through his media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo. His wife, Ekaette Akpabio, also came out to defend her husband, saying the allegations were unfounded

The Senate spokesman said, “The Senate does not conduct its affairs based on what is trending on social media. There must be a formal petition or a matter raised before the Senate before any investigation can take place.”

“There is presently no formal matter before the Senate regarding these allegations. The only issue before the Senate is Senator Natasha’s non-compliance with the standing orders.”

On the controversy surrounding sitting arrangement, Senator Adaramodu said Senator Natasha must submit herself to the rules of the Senate.

Citing Order 6 of the Senate rules which mandates that the Senate President assigns seats to senators, Senator Adaramodu said,” all lawmakers are expected to speak from their designated seats, and any breach of this rule undermines order in the chamber.”

He equally dismissed the insinuation that the President of the Senate could intimidate his colleagues by denying them recognition, stressing that all senators are equal in the chambers.