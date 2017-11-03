Pres. Buhari to tour South-East states

President Muhammadu Buhari is to undertake a tour of Southeast states to improve his relationship with the Igbo, Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha said yesterday.

According to him, how to warm Buhari into the hearts of South-Easterners was one of the reasons he visited the President at the Villa.

Okorocha is the only governor elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region where the President scored the least vote in the 2015 election.

Okorocha said there is the need for Mr President to come to the Southeast as quickly as possible, “to begin to show his presence.”

“Luckily, the President will be coming to Ebonyi State, very soon and he will pass through Imo State to Anambra State.

“So, covering three states within this short time will be a right step in the right direction, because we have come to realise in the Southeast that we are better of in APC than any other party in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ he said

The governors also expressed optimism that the membership of the APC in the South East would increase because many politicians had been joining the party.

He said “the Southeast before now was not measuring up in APC, but we have worked out strategies and modalities on how to improve the relationship between the South East and the APC.