Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, ordered the immediate suspension of the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area, George Egabor.

According to a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the traditional ruler was suspended indefinitely over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

According to the statement, the secretary of the monarch, Peter Omiogbemhi, has since been arrested by the relevant authorities, following a recent incident that led to the death of a palace chief, Late John Ikhamate.

The statement read, “Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor, the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State, over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

“Already, his secretary, Chief Peter Omiogbemhi, has been arrested by the relevant authorities, following a recent incident that led to the death of a palace chief, Late John Ikhamate.

“The suspension of the traditional ruler is indefinite.”