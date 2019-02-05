Presidency condemns socio-economic groups for endorsing Atiku

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, yesterday condemned the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by some socio-cultural groups, saying that even if witches and wizards endorse the presidential hopeful, he would be defeated.

Five socio-cultural groups, including the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Middle Belt Forum had, on Sunday, endorsed Atiku for the forthcoming presidential election.

But taking to his verified Twitter handle, @FemAdesina, yesterday, the president’s aide had tweeted: “NEF, PANDEF, Afenifere, others endorse Atiku. Let witches and wizards also endorse, if they like. The harder they come, the harder they fall. No beating the Nigerian people.”

Another presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had in a statement in Abuja dismissed the position of the groups, saying that the PDP was only hiding under the cloud of ethnicity to avoid its inevitable defeat.