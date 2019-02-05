PDP dismisses Buhari endorsement by ex-military generals

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the purported endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term by ex- military generals, describing it as names dropping.

The ex-generals were said to have been led by former military administrator of Lagos state, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) to the presidential villa yesterday.

They included 13 Major Generals; eight Air Vice Marshals; two Rear Admirals; 12 Brigadier-Generals; nine Air Commodores; eight Commodores and 17 former military administrators.

PDP’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said the endorsement was to create an aura that does not exist around Buhari.

He said, “we consider this endorsement as names dropping; just to create an aura that does not exist around President Buhari. Young officers are being killed and no general has spoken on how to curb the insurgency and banditry.

“Is it now that Nigerians are tired of the governance style of President Buhari that some acclaimed Generals will be endorsing him? When bandits are taking over Zamfara State and even Katsina the home state of Buhari? The PDP does not believe any General worth his salt will do that.”

Caleb Olubolade, a retired Navy Captain and Minister of Police Affairs under former President Goodluck Jonathan, was among the retired military officers who endorsed the president for another four years in office.

Marwa said if Buhari had failed in his duties, they would not have endorsed him.

Asked if the endorsement was out of fear, Marwa said: “Absolutely not.”

The most senior of the retired officers, Jubrila Ayinla, a Vice Admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff, said future generations would acquit President Buhari.

“On behalf of the generals here today, I congratulate you on the tremendous work done by this administration, and wish to state unequivocally that we are proud of you and fully behind you in the presidential elections next week. We pledge our full support and continued loyalty,” he said. – Thisday.