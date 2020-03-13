Presidency explains alleged attack on Buhari in Kebbi

There was a moment of panic in Kebbi today as President Muhammadu Buhari’s security was breached by a young man who moved briskly and menacingly towards him while taking photograph with host Governor Atiku Bagudu and Jigawa governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

How the security men missed the intruder was unclear as he leapt out of the crowd watching the photo session. Did he want his own photo-op with the president?

Then suddenly a young man walks towards the President

He was inches away when there was a panicky effort to safe the president from the intruder.

In a statement Thursday night, Presidential adviser, Femi Adesina said it was not an attempted attack by the man, against the president. He explained what happened:

“President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kebbi State Thursday to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival. It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in eleven years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable.

“As the President went round the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display, and take photographs with farmers, a young man was so very excited to see his President so close. He made an attempt to get to him.

“World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President. Now, professional contortionists are making mischief of the event. They are passing the video clip off on social media as an attempt to attack the President.

“Malicious people always twist things to give a negative narrative. But they simply dash their heads against the wall. The country moves on”.