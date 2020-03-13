Nigeria experiencing improved security, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the revival of the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival after many years of suspension and other international festivals saying it showed more confidence in the improved security situation in the country.

Buhari, who spoke when he declared open the 2020 and 60th edition of the Argungu Agricultural festival in Kebbi State, yesterday, assured that the Federal Government would sustain investments in security and allied infrastructure to boost cultural tourism and attract more investments into the entertainment industry.

He said insecurity had created a lull in tourism and entertainment for many years with ripple effects on the economy as it ensured that restriction of movements, gatherings, and investments in the sector.

“Our presence here today is evidence of government’s commitment to restoring security and expanding domestic food production as core mandate of our programmes. We are all aware that this important cultural gathering was suspended for 11 years as a result of insecurity. Today, by the grace of God, this festival is back and I hope it is back for good.

“We are not only celebrating the reinstatement of this important gathering, but we are also celebrating the remarkable progress made in restoring peace and security to this region and indeed, our country. It is also noteworthy that yesterday in Abuja a motor rally across five states, which will terminate here in Argungu, was flagged off.”

Meanwhile, cadets of the 67 Regular Course (Army), yesterday, paid a working visit to the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

Maj.-Gen. Jamilu Sarham, the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) led them on the visit.

Sarham told newsmen that the visit was to expose the cadets to areas of their expertise before passing out from the academy.

He said they had visited various departments at the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, adding that it afforded the cadets the opportunity to be exposed to counter insurgency operations.

“We’re proud of you, with what you are doing very soon this criminality will end,” the commandant said.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Olusegun Adeniyi, said the visit would help the cadets acquaint with practical experience of military operation